Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 15,364 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 30.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CNA opened at $48.43 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

