2,278 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $107.39 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $107.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

