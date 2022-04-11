D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $587,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,661 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 91.67.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 38.80 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 33.46 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 52.53.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.