D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,393 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $61.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

