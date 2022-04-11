Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,609,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $297.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.90. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

