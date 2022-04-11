Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $123.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.27.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

