BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Critical Comparison

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Luby's (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BurgerFi International and Luby’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.30 $5.96 million N/A N/A Luby’s $214.02 million 0.32 -$29.45 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luby’s.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% Luby’s N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Luby’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Luby’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BurgerFi International and Luby’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.30%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Luby’s.

Summary

Luby’s beats BurgerFi International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Luby’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luby’s, Inc. operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants. The Fuddruckers Restaurants segment includes the results of the company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants. The Cheeseburger and Paradise segment includes the results of Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. The Fuddruckers Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. The Culinary Contract Services segment consists of a business line servicing long-term acute care hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, retail grocery stores, behavioral hospitals, sports stadiums, senior living facilities, government, and business and industry clients, primarily in Texas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

