Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 873 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $477.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $452.89 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

