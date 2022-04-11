Brokerages Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target at $30.71

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ opened at $36.23 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.