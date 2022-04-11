Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

