$12.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report $12.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $13.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.38. Cable One posted earnings per share of $11.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,967,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 104.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO opened at $1,472.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,491.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,648.58. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

