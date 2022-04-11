Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,176 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,176 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $144.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.74 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

