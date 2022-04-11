Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CET stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

