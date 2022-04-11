Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($21.02).

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.06. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.63). The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

