$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

FSK opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

