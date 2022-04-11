Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

ICE stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

