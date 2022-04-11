DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $40.49 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

