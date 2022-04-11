Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

