Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $109,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

