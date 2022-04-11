Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

