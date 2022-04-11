Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.48 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.18 on Monday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

