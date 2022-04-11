Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,123,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $53,617.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,112 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

