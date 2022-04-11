Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

