Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

