Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 287 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,528 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,463. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

NYSE:PEN opened at $217.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.38. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

