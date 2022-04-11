Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of BC stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

