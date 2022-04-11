Xponance Inc. Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $62.87 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

