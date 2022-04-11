Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,722,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,451,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

