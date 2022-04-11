Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $420,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,253 shares of company stock worth $60,840,801 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $283.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

