Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 876.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

