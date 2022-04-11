Xponance Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

KSS stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

