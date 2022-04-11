Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,256.3% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.90. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

