DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 297,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,683,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

