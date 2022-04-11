CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Holdings Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 462,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $175.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCMP. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.