Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $140.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $133.49 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

