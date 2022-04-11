Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,030,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $636,541. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.63 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

