Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 108,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,762 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

