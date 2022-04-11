Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,139 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.