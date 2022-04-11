Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of UDR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

