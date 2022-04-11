FDx Advisors Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.99 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

