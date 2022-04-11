Zacks: Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of -0.36.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

