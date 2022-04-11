AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,976. 93.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

