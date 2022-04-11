FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.