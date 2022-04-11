FDx Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.