FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Revolve Group by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.