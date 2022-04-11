ironSource (NYSE:IS) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Head to Head Review

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ironSource has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ironSource and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

ironSource currently has a consensus price target of $12.35, indicating a potential upside of 170.31%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A 9.36% 5.86% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ironSource and Her Imports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 8.36 $59.82 million N/A N/A Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

ironSource beats Her Imports on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Her Imports (Get Rating)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

