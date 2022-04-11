AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

