AGF Investments Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

