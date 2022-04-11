Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Position Lessened by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

