AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

